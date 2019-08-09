Home

Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Venue on Broadway
Larry Rodriguez Obituary
Lubbock- Larry Wayne Rodriguez, 55, of Lubbock, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1963 to Pete and Rachel Rodriguez. Larry went to Coronado High School. He worked hard for Brandon & Clark for thirty years. Larry was a Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech fan, as well as a fan of NASCAR. He enjoyed fishing and camping. Larry would help anyone at any time of the day. He loved his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his parents, Pedro Garza Rodriguez and Rachel Vasquez Rodriguez; his son, Anthony Allen Rodriguez, and his children, Karson, Kloie, and Cole; his brothers, Garry (Tabitha) Rodriguez and Perry Rodriguez; his sister, Diana (Bobby) Rodriguez-Fiveash

Larry is preceded in death by his grandparents Luciano and Ramona Vasquez, and Cruz and Jose Rodriguez.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Venue on Broadway.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Gracie Knowles and Tonya Edwards for support during this long battle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
