|
|
Johnson City- Scott "Scotty" Craig, 80, of Johnson City died on January 6, 2020. He was born January 21, 1939, in Paris, Texas to Harry and Juanita Craig (nee Fry).
He is survived by three sons: Larry and wife Beckie of New Braunfels; Gary and wife Cindy of Phoenix, Arizona; and Kary and wife Carol of Frederick, Maryland. He is also survived by brother John Craig and wife Alline of Lubbock, grandson Jeremy Craig of Phoenix, Arizona, and five great-grandchildren. Scott was preceded in death by wife Janice, brother
Gene of Lubbock, grandson Bryan Craig of Dayton, Texas, and grand-daughter Chandra Craig of Bryan.
In his early twenties, Scott moved his young family to Albuquerque, New Mexico to begin his career with Diamond Shamrock. In 1970, his work took him home to Texas, where the family settled in Liberty while he went to work at Diamond Shamrock's underground storage facility in Mont Belvieu. It was there, after 35 distinguished years, that he ended his career as the storage facility manager. Upon reaching this milestone, Scott fulfilled a long-held dream of retiring in the Texas Hill Country. Having first discovered the area as part of a deer lease, he knew he would one day make his home there. He and Janice built their dream home in Johnson City, which they named the Cross Bow Ranch. There they enjoyed the peaceful, beautiful surroundings. After many years on the ranch, they found a less physically challenging home in Burnet. Following the loss of Janice, he returned to Johnson City where he spent time traveling, reading, and gardening. Most recently, Scott was proud to be the operator of his neighborhood's "Kool-Aid house." Dispenser of candy, wisdom, and ice cream treats; provider of scooter rides, cold sodas, and grandfatherly smiles. He was beloved of both his own great-grandchildren and the children in his neighborhood.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home in Johnson City where all arrangements have been made.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Texas Boys' Ranch, PO Box 5665, Lubbock, TX 79408 or at www.TexasBoysRanch.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020