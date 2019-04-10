|
Lamesa- Funeral services for Larry Walker, 60, will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lamesa with Pastor Randy Caddell officiating and Pastor Jim Medley assisting. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 10th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m at Branon Funeral Home, and Thursday, April 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Larry passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Lamesa. He was born January 6, 1959, in Hobart, Oklahoma to Harmon Francis, Jr. and Jean Ann (Duff) Walker. He married Donna Caddell July 29, 1978, in Guymon, Oklahoma. He was a worship pastor for First Baptist Church of Lamesa. He served many churches in Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia. He loved reading, cooking and gardening. He sang with The Centurymen Chorus for many years. Larry is survived by his wife, Donna of Lamesa; children, Kaci Diantoniis and husband, Richard of Salt Lake City, Utah, and John Walker of Houston; father, Harmon Francis Walker, Jr. of Kingfisher, Oklahoma; sister, LaDonna Sinning and husband, Kelvin of Edmond, Oklahoma; brother, Jerry Walker of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jocelyn Walker, Dillan Walker, and one on the way, baby Diantoniis; and host of extended family. He is preceded in death by his mother. The family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church Music Organ Fund 801 S. 1st, Lamesa, Texas 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019