|
|
Lamesa- Funeral services for Latane "Latie" Baird Stevens, 87, of Lamesa will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lamesa with Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Interment will follow in Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral. Latie waited for her 67th wedding anniversary to celebrate and receive her dozen roses until she passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 in Lamesa. She was born November 11, 1931 in Knox City to Velma (Adkins) and Wynn Baird. She married Sam Stevens July 9, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. They were married for 67 years. Latie began breeding thoroughbred race horses in 1973 and that quickly became her passion. That's Who and Tracy Dias were her favorite and most accomplished horses having won numerous stake races. She was a talented artist and loved painting, making ceramics, cooking, and baking. Latie always had a beautiful smile for everyone that she met. She is survived by her husband, Sam Stevens of Lamesa; children, Ricky McKnight and wife, Debi, Randy McKnight and wife, Alice, Sammy Stevens and wife, Trusilla all of Lamesa, and Terrie Snodgrass and husband, Brent of Lubbock; brother, Connie Gene Baird and wife, Dorothy of Midland; son-in-law, Mark Smith and wife, Cristina of San Antonio; 16 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren. Latie is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrie Smith; and her parents. The family suggests memorials to a . To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019