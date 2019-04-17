|
Anton- Ms. Latisha Janelle Mitchell Smith, 37 of Anton, formerly of Levelland, passed away on April 12th, 2019 in Lubbock. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday April 20th, 2019 at Cactus Drive Church of Christ of Levelland with Supt. Johnie Evans, & Elder Alexander officiating. Music will be by Mrs. Margaret Golightly and Mrs. Debra Franklin. Burial will follow at City of Levelland Cemetery in Levelland. Viewing will be Thursday, April 18th & Friday, April 19th at Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Under the Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
