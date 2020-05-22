|
Lubbock- Laura Kyle Baker (1955 - 2020)
Laura Kyle Baker passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at age 65. She was born March 24,1955 in Hampton, Virginia to Howard and Josephine (Givens) Kyle. Her family moved to Friendswood, Texas in 1962. As a young child, she was an avid reader of books which allowed her to skip a grade in elementary school. At Friendswood High School Laura played basketball and tennis, graduating in 1972. She played a year of college tennis at San Jacinto Jr. College before attending Texas Tech University. At Texas Tech, she met a young professor, Robert Baker. Laura and Robert were married in Friendswood, Texas in May 1978. They had one child, Robert Kyle Baker, born Nov. 27, 1986. While at Texas Tech, Laura received a B.S. in Zoology in 1976 and her Doctor of Medicine in 1981. After medical school, Laura served as a Family Practice physician in Lubbock for 34 years. She received numerous awards throughout her career including the Pre-medical Honor Society, OB-GYN Student of the Year, Department of Family Medicine Mentor Award, Outstanding Clinical Teacher, Presidential Award of Excellence for Teaching, Berry N. Squyres Mentor Award, Timothy J. Harner Physician Mentor of the Year, University Medical Center Endowed Chair, Presidential Scholar in Geriatrics, Dean's Distinguished Faculty Service Award and Star Teaching Award.
Laura was predeceased by her son, Robert Kyle Baker, and her husband of 39 years, Robert James Baker.
She is survived by her step-daughter, April Baker-Padilla and husband Michael Padilla of Lubbock, four brothers, Howard Kyle, Jr. and wife Alice of Brenham, Frank Kyle and wife Glenna of The Woodlands, Richard Kyle and wife Natalie of Richland, WA, David Kyle and wife Dawn of Schulenburg, and sister, Mary Schaeffer and husband Ardell of Katy, step-grandchildren Jason Baker and Faith Padilla and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at the Afton Cemetery, Afton, Texas. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Bobby Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020