Lubbock- Laura Beth Hall Peacock Purcell of Lubbock passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in Acuff, Texas, on September 20, 1928 to Walker Morris Hall and Vivian Russell Hall. She was a life-long resident of Lubbock, graduating from Lubbock High School and Texas Tech University. She married Willard Peacock on August 31, 1948. He died on August 12, 1979. She later married Ray Purcell on May 22, 1982. He died June 29, 2005.



She was a retired Federal employee, serving as District Manager of the Social Security Administration in Lubbock during the latter years of her career, with oversight of the surrounding 18 counties. She had served as a consultant for the Southwestern Gerontological Institute and South Plains Information and Exchange Service. She had also served on the Employers Advisory Committee for the State Commission for the Blind, receiving a plaque of appreciation from the commission for her work in developing career opportunities for blind and visually impaired Texans. She was chairman of the Combined Federal Campaign for United Way, and was chairman of the Lubbock FEMA Board. She served as president of Altrusa International of Lubbock in 1981, and in 1985 was selected as one of Lubbock's Women Pathfinders. In October 1981, she was awarded the Social Security Administration Commissioner's Citation for excellence in employee career development and innovative approaches in operating procedures while managing a high performance office. She was a member of the Women's Club of Lubbock, and also a longtime member of Broadway Church of Christ.



She and husband Ray were avid travelers after their retirement, and enjoyed visiting the famous landmarks of the United States as well as abroad. Their travel itinerary included visiting in all the 50 states, as well as all the Canadian provinces. In addition, they traveled in many foreign countries. After his death, Laura organized and conducted tours for a senior group called Young at Heart for several years.



Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Hickman of Angleton, Texas, and Patti Purcell of Yukon, Oklahoma; three sons, Mike Peacock and wife Alice of Grapevine, Terry Peacock and wife Rhonda of Lubbock and Dan Purcell and wife Shelly of Richardson. She is also survived by two brothers, Charles Hall and Jerry Hall, both of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Services for Laura will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Broadway Church of Christ, with Tim Talley and Rodney Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Park, under direction of Sanders Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Children's Home of Lubbock or The Open Door. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019