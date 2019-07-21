Home

Laura Marguerite Keene Barto Obituary
Lubbock- Laura Marguerite Keene Barto went to be with the Lord on July 14, 2019 after a long illness. Laura was born in Bakersfield, California on February 16, 1968 to Robert and Janice Keene.

She was married to Aaron Barto. Laura served as a Corrections Officer for the State of Texas, at the Montford Unit.

She is survived by her parents; brothers, Chris and wife Kary, Peter and wife Kristi; Aaron Barto; and four nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory who passed in 2000.

Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Westmont Christian Church, 4808 Utica. Private interment service will be held.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
