Agape Funeral Chapel Inc. - Lubbock
6625 W. 19th St Ste 103
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 722-2442
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cowboy Church of the South Plains
406 CR 7300
South Plains, TX
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Cowboy Church of the South Plains
406 CR 7300
Lavanda Hastey Obituary
Lorenzo- LaVonda Bates Hastey entered into her eternal home on September 12, 2019 at the age of 60 at her home in Lorenzo, Texas. The services to honor her will be held on September 16, 2019 at Cowboy Church of the South Plains, 406 CR 7300, officiated by Ray Perryman. Visitation will occur at the Cowboy Church of the South Plains at 10 am. Church service at 11am. Interment will be at Lorenzo Cemetery.

Lavonda, though weak in body, was strong in spirit. Those who knew Lavonda were aware of her love for her Jesus. She treasured every moment with her family. Lavonda was born in Lubbock, Tx to JR and Shirley Bates. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Crystal "Red" Sewell, her granddaughter Tessa Nicole Sewell, and sister Sheryl Thorne. She is survived by her husband Michael Hastey of Lorenzo, Daughter Brandy Gilbreath and husband Don; four grandsons, one great-grandchild, Eldest brother Tommy Bates, Timmy and wife Tammy and two sisters, Susan Campbell and Amanda Holmes. LaVonda was also fortunate enough to have gained several children by marriage, Crystal Meister, Velvet Key, Shannon Summers and Leah Ball.

Special thanks to those of Hospice who lovingly cared for her during past months of her life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
