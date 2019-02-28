|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of LaVera Joan "Sissie" Smith will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Please celebrate the life of LaVera by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
LaVera passed away February 26, 2019 at her home after a short illness. LaVera was born February 6, 1943 in Lubbock , TX to Vernie and Dovie McKee. She married Gayland Buckalew in Lubbock, he preceeded her in death in 1974. She married Carrol Ray Smith in 1977. LaVera was an insurance agent for Dick and Jane Phillips State Farm Agency until retiring in 2003.
Loved ones include husband Carrol Ray Smith; children, Sherry Richardson, Kellie Weatherford, Rhenea Mathis and Bryan Buckalew; step-sons, Steven, Jody and Joey Smith; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Billy McKee; sister, Sandra Ryba.
The family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice Care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019