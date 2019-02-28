Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVera Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVera Joan "Sissie" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LaVera Joan "Sissie" Smith Obituary
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of LaVera Joan "Sissie" Smith will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Please celebrate the life of LaVera by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

LaVera passed away February 26, 2019 at her home after a short illness. LaVera was born February 6, 1943 in Lubbock , TX to Vernie and Dovie McKee. She married Gayland Buckalew in Lubbock, he preceeded her in death in 1974. She married Carrol Ray Smith in 1977. LaVera was an insurance agent for Dick and Jane Phillips State Farm Agency until retiring in 2003.

Loved ones include husband Carrol Ray Smith; children, Sherry Richardson, Kellie Weatherford, Rhenea Mathis and Bryan Buckalew; step-sons, Steven, Jody and Joey Smith; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; brother, Billy McKee; sister, Sandra Ryba.

The family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice Care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now