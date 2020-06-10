Lavern Thompson
1930 - 2020
Lockney- Lavern Thompson, age 90 of Lockney, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Plainview Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020 and 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Lavern was born May 23, 1930 in Kress, Texas to Lonnie Lee and Eula Bell (Cates) Scott. On September 26, 1946, she married Bill Thompson. She spent her lifetime being a farmer's wife in Aiken. She was a wonderful and devoted mother and grandmother. Lavern is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Thompson; one son, Tim Thompson; and one granddaughter, Michelle DuBose. Those left to cherish Lavern's memory are her children, Debbie Archer and husband Wilmer of Lockney, and Vivian West and husband Ricky of Dickens; 5 grandchildren, Melissa McComb, Jeff Archer, PJ Slough, Meagan Brickell, and Laura West; 8 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and one brother, Sonny Scott of Yakima, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lavern's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or on the web at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
