Shallowater- LaVerna Bennie Howard McMenamy of Shallowater, TX passed into
eternity February 14, 2020 at 95. LaVerna was born at Spanish Fort, TX on May 4,
1924 to Robert Valentine and Lucille Hill Howard. In 1931 the family moved to a
ranch southeast of Waurika, OK. LaVerna then went to school in Waurika, where
she met Louis McMenamy. After high school graduation where she was
Valedictorian, Louis & LaVerna attended the University of Oklahoma and married
January 21, 1945. LaVerna graduated from OU with a degree in accounting in
1946. After Louis returned from the war & graduated from OU in 1950, they
moved to New Deal where LaVerna began teaching and Louis began farming.
While living in New Deal, they had Keith. After moving to the family farm, Gayle
and Craig were born. LaVerna and Louis moved to Shallowater in 1964.
LaVerna was active in New Deal & Shallowater United Methodist Churches,
United Methodist Women, Walk to Emmaus, Shallowater Study Club, Middle
School Sight Base, Meals on Wheels, and 4H clubs in New Deal & Shallowater.
LaVerna also taught nutrition through Texas A & M Extension Service. After
retiring from Shallowater ISD where she taught for 19 years, LaVerna helped
organize and was the first director of Sonshine Children's Center after school
program. LaVerna had a lifetime love of children and teaching. "My life has been
working with children".
LaVerna was always loving and kind and dearly loved her 8 grandchildren and 5
great grandchildren. She was married to the love of her life for 73 years until
Louis' passing in 2018. LaVerna was also preceded in death by her parents,
brothers Duron and Kenneth, and daughter Gayle Bickel. Survivors include Keith &
Glenda McMenamy (Rob); Craig & Sherry McMenamy (Scott/Megan,
Kevin/Ashley, & Kyle); Stan Bickel (Jennifer/Dave, Brian/Megan, Brett, & Brad);
five great grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be
held Friday, February 21 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
Services will be held at the Shallowater Methodist Church at 1:30 pm on Saturday,
February 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United
Methodist Church Shallowater Memorial Fund at 809 Texas Ave., Shallowater, TX
79363.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020