Lubbock- Laverne Bernethy of Lubbock, Texas, and formerly of Dimmitt, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the age of 94 years, six months, and five days in Lubbock, Texas.
She was born to B.P. and Nell Wiseman on January 25, 1926, in Vernon, Texas. She married J.D. Bernethy on December 23, 1944, in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Hereford, Texas, and attended South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock after moving to the Legacy at South Plains in 2017. She loved cooking, sewing, working in her beautiful yard, and taking care of people in need.
Survivors include her son, Gary Bernethy and wife Kay of Jarrell, TX; daughter, Sharon Montgomery and husband Robert of Lubbock, TX; brother, Clois Dean Wiseman of Dimmitt, TX; sister RosaNell Wood of Yukon, OK; six grandchildren, Amy Reuter and husband Paul of Austin, TX, Chad Montgomery and wife Kristin of Lubbock, TX, Cary Buchanan and wife Kelly of Canyon, TX, Brand Buchanan and wife Buffy of Canyon, TX, Jared Bernethy and wife Lisa of Roundrock, TX, and Justin Bernethy and wife Jessica of Georgetown, TX; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and nieces, a nephew, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Buchanan; and two brothers, Kenneth Wiseman and Weldon Wiseman.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Littlefield, Texas, under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Kingdom Come Ministries, P. O. Box 94555, Lubbock, Texas 79493, or kingdomcomelubbock.org
.