1/1
Laverne (Wiseman) Bernethy
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Laverne Bernethy of Lubbock, Texas, and formerly of Dimmitt, Texas, passed away on July 30, 2020, at the age of 94 years, six months, and five days in Lubbock, Texas.

She was born to B.P. and Nell Wiseman on January 25, 1926, in Vernon, Texas. She married J.D. Bernethy on December 23, 1944, in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ in Hereford, Texas, and attended South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock after moving to the Legacy at South Plains in 2017. She loved cooking, sewing, working in her beautiful yard, and taking care of people in need.

Survivors include her son, Gary Bernethy and wife Kay of Jarrell, TX; daughter, Sharon Montgomery and husband Robert of Lubbock, TX; brother, Clois Dean Wiseman of Dimmitt, TX; sister RosaNell Wood of Yukon, OK; six grandchildren, Amy Reuter and husband Paul of Austin, TX, Chad Montgomery and wife Kristin of Lubbock, TX, Cary Buchanan and wife Kelly of Canyon, TX, Brand Buchanan and wife Buffy of Canyon, TX, Jared Bernethy and wife Lisa of Roundrock, TX, and Justin Bernethy and wife Jessica of Georgetown, TX; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and nieces, a nephew, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Buchanan; and two brothers, Kenneth Wiseman and Weldon Wiseman.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Littlefield, Texas, under the direction of Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to Kingdom Come Ministries, P. O. Box 94555, Lubbock, Texas 79493, or kingdomcomelubbock.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved