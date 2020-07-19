1/1
LaVerne Hysinger George
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVerne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Antonio, Texas- LaVerne Hysinger George passed away peacefully at home on July 14 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Earl Hysinger and Thelma Loraine Hysinger and her sister Wanda Fae Smith. LaVerne was born on June 1, 1928 in Crowell, Texas. Her family later moved to Olton, Texas where she lived most of her life. LaVerne was an Olton High School graduate. She later worked at Olton State Bank as a teller. One of her customers wanted to introduce her to his son, Leon, when he returned from his service during World War II. On June 8, 1946, she married that customer's son, Leon George. On April 4, 1947 their daughter Jan was born and on June 1, 1951, their son Tony was born. Upon the death of her husband, parents and sister she moved to San Antonio, Texas to be nearer to her children. She remained in San Antonio for the rest of her life. In approximately the last two years she had sold her home and lived with her daughter Jan and her husband until passing. LaVerne enjoyed bowling with her friends and occasionally the ladies traveled to tournaments around the State. She loved music and sang very well. During her high school years she and a friend sang on the radio in Plainview, Texas. LaVerne is survived by her daughter Jan and husband Darrell of San Antonio and son Tony and wife Eileen of Austin. She has four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Olton Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
10:00 AM
Olton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
You will always be in our hearts and prayers. We love you Grandmother Lavern. ❤
Michelle
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved