San Antonio, Texas- LaVerne Hysinger George passed away peacefully at home on July 14 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Earl Hysinger and Thelma Loraine Hysinger and her sister Wanda Fae Smith. LaVerne was born on June 1, 1928 in Crowell, Texas. Her family later moved to Olton, Texas where she lived most of her life. LaVerne was an Olton High School graduate. She later worked at Olton State Bank as a teller. One of her customers wanted to introduce her to his son, Leon, when he returned from his service during World War II. On June 8, 1946, she married that customer's son, Leon George. On April 4, 1947 their daughter Jan was born and on June 1, 1951, their son Tony was born. Upon the death of her husband, parents and sister she moved to San Antonio, Texas to be nearer to her children. She remained in San Antonio for the rest of her life. In approximately the last two years she had sold her home and lived with her daughter Jan and her husband until passing. LaVerne enjoyed bowling with her friends and occasionally the ladies traveled to tournaments around the State. She loved music and sang very well. During her high school years she and a friend sang on the radio in Plainview, Texas. LaVerne is survived by her daughter Jan and husband Darrell of San Antonio and son Tony and wife Eileen of Austin. She has four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Olton Cemetery on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.You are invited to sign the Guestbook atArrangements withPORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EASTSAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 - (210) 495-8221