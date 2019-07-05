|
|
Lubbock- Laverne Johnson-Sager passed away on July 4, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, July 5, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 94 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Laverne's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 5 to July 6, 2019