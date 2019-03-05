Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
LaVerne Tinsley


LaVerne Tinsley Obituary
Lubbock- LaVerne Tinsley, passed away March 1, 2019. A lifetime of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will celebrate her life of 86 years at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view LaVerne Tinsley's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

LaVerne Tinsley was born on February 22, 1933 to John and M. Edith Simpson Mercer in Louisville, Kentucky. LaVerne married Horace Grady Tinsley, Jr. on August 19, 1949 in Louisville, Kentucky.

LaVerne was a a quintessential homemaker who loved her husband and children. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. LaVerne's husband was an Air Force veteran who with the family, traveled across the United States and overseas. This expanded her love of cooking and she consequently became a gourmet cook. She collected bells and angels in which she displayed prominently throughout their home.

Survivors include her children, Ruth L. Donaldson and husband Warren, Mark Tinsley and wife Amy; grandchildren, Laura Vandergriff, Russell Johnson and wife Heather, Leigh, Lisa and Joey Donaldson, Chris Tinsley and wife Codie, and Shannon Tinsley; great-grandchildren, Nixon and Ethan Vandergriff, Carter Smith, Dylan Gentry, Joshua, Jeremiah and Audrey Tinsley; brother Arthur Mercer and wife Joyce.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edith Mercer and husband, Horace Grady Tinsley, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Lubbock Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
