Lubbock- Services for LaWanda Murfee, 97, of Lubbock will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lubbock under the direction of Combest Family Funeral Homes Directors. The family graveside service will be held earlier at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on April 11, 2019 at The Venue 2202 Broadway Lubbock, Texas 79401.
She died April 5, 2019.
She was born on August 10, 1921 in Idalou, Texas. She attended Lubbock High School, Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO., and Texas Tech University. Influenced and encouraged by an elementary school teacher at a very young age and later by her husband J. Louis Murfee, Jr., she became a professional artist. She supported, contributed and participated in many ways within the art world at the local, state and national levels. Her service included serving as President of the Lubbock Art Association and, together with her husband, served as President of the Texas Fine Arts Association. Her studies, in several mediums, were with the Art Students League in New York, Henry Hensche Cape Cod School of Painting, Robert E. Wood Summer School of Painting in California and the National Portrait Seminars in New York among others. She was very active in the Texas Watercolor Society and studied with many exceptional watercolor artists throughout the country and in Mexico, she was selected to paint for the traveling exhibits of the United States Navy and Coast Guard. In 1994, her painting "Dance of the Indian Blankets" was selected as the promotional poster for the Lubbock Arts Festival. She did her part to bring beauty to the world through her many special talents. Her paintings have been awarded, exhibited, purchased and enjoyed throughout the land and will continue to bring pleasure to all in their possession for as long as they exist. As a teacher she inspired many to pursue their own artistic expressions through their own gifts for the pleasure of those in their worlds to behold. At one point in her life, she shared her art knowledge as the author of a weekly column in the Avalanche Journal called "ART TALK". In 2008, she was recognized and honored by being named as a "Women of Excellence" by the Lubbock YWCA and she was also the recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award. She was always active in her church and was a long, long time member of the Questers Sunday School Class. She donated her illustrated story of "The Inn Keeper" about the birth of Christ to the church which now hangs in the Christian Life Center. She helped with choir receptions for many years, was the church historian for several years and has a bell in the bell tower with her name on it to praise God as a gift in her honor from her husband, Louis.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, J. Louis Murfee, Jr.; her mother, Ezzie Sherrod, her father, B. Sherrod; her sister, Wildring Edwards and a grandson, Lynn Ray.
Survivors include her three children; daughter, Susan Willouise Murfee; sons, Joseph "Joe" Louis Murfee III (Pam) and George Timothy Patrick Murfee (Karen); 6 grandchildren, Kent Ray (Cindy), Stephen Eugene Ray (Regina), Marianne McPherson (Michael), Joseph (Jay) Louis Murfee IV (Nan), Wendie Cook (Tony), And Patrick Murfee II (Chelsie), 16 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Carillon House, Hospice of Lubbock, First United Methodist Church, Combest Funeral Directors and David Gashen for sharing his gift of music ministry. The family suggest memorials to First United Methodist Church Everlasting Trust 1411 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401; the South Plains Food Bank or a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019