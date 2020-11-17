Lubbock- Lawny Dale Cannon, age 62, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock. His family will celebrate his life of 62 years at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. A time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Lawny was born on August 27, 1958, in Friona, Texas, to Albert and Alma (Holmes) Cannon. He was a 1976 graduate of Lockney High School and a graduate of South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. He married Kim Marie (Taylor) on April 26, 1985 in Lubbock. He was the long time Sales/Service Manager of C&W Leasing in Lubbock. Lawny truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, laughing with friends and family, cooking and snacking, traveling, camping, and balancing grandkids on his knees and in his lap. His laugh was contagious, and his smile sprang straight from his abundant heart. Lawny had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. With Lawny, you knew you had a true friend.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; two children: Trevor and Tawny Allen of Dalhart and Aaron and Megan Cannon of Lubbock; five grandchildren: Keldon, Karsyn, Khristian, Blair, and William; two sisters: Joni Powell, wife of Bill Powell, of Quinlan, Texas and Vicki Wilkerson, wife of James Wilkerson, of Clovis, New Mexico; and brother, Glen Cannon, husband of Linda Cannon, of Magnolia, Texas. Lawny is also survived by the following friends, whom he considered brothers: Lyndall Stapp of Floydada, Texas, Michael Anderson of Galveston, Texas, Artie Thomas of Lubbock, Texas, and Kevin Freeman of Boerne, Texas.
Lawny is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat.
"Grieve Not as Those Who Have No Hope" 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18
The family of Lawny Cannon would like to suggest contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, mymsaa.org/donate
in his memory.