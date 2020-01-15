Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Lawrence Howard "Curly" Bunting


1935 - 2020
Lawrence Howard "Curly" Bunting Obituary
Lubbock- Lawrence Howard "Curly" Bunting passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born on February 13, 1935 in Mercedes, TX to Lawrence Clifton and Vera (Poer) Bunting, he lived in various farming communities in south-central Texas before graduating from Goldthwaite High in 1953. His eight years in the U.S. Air Force brought him to Reese AFB in Lubbock where he met and then married Shirley Gabriel on January 18, 1959. "Curly" will be dearly remembered locally for his 33 years of service with the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Model Railroad Association, and volunteer activities at the American Legion and Lubbock Lake Landmark. Those left to cherish his memory are wife Shirley, his children, Dwain and wife Diane, Teresa and husband Randy McClain, Laura and husband Alan Lundberg, Melynda and husband Terry Reeves, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. All memorials will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock. Visitation: Thursday, January 16 from 6:00-8:00 PM; Funeral services: Friday, January 17, 2:00 PM in the Abbey Chapel.The family suggests memorials to Post 575 of the Lubbock. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
