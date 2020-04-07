|
Phoenix, Az- Lawrence "Larry" Wayne Willett passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on April 1, 2020. He was born April 23, 1940 in San Benito, Texas. He graduated Lubbock Monterey High School in 1959 and attended Texas Tech before joining the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1961. He is survived by his two sons, Michael and Mark; grandson, Hayden; brother, Dennis; sister, Betty Sullivan; as well as several nieces and nephews. He spent 39 years of his life living and working in Thailand with 10 of those years mainly in Saudi Arabia. He worked for National Pump Company in Lubbock and in Phoenix, where he was Vice President of International Marketing. In 1979 he was the Project Manager for National Pump where they contracted to drill water wells and install pumps in central Thailand. He also served as manager for Saudi National Pump. After his retirement he continued to live in Thailand returning to the U.S.A. in 2018 where he lived in Houston, Lubbock and Phoenix. He leaves many friends in Arizona, Texas and Thailand.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020