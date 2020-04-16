|
|
Lubbock- Lazaro A. Reyna left Lubbock, Texas to join the Heavenly Angels on April 10, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1930. He retired from Sears.
He is preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
Lazaro is survived by one son, Larry Reyna, Jr.; four daughters, Janie Torres, Connie Prothro, Lydia Reyna, Lucy Martinez; 14 grandkids, Maryann, Melissa, Ruben, Jennifer, Larry III, Angelo, Michael, EZ, Ashley, Josh, Rosie, Luis, Rolando, Jessica; and 24 great grandkids, one sister and one brother.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 9am to 1pm at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A private family graveside will follow later.
The family has requested no flowers, memorials can be sent to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church or COVID-19 victims.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020