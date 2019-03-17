Home

Leah Nevaeh Leal


2005 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leah Nevaeh Leal Obituary
Lubbock- Leah Nevaeh Leal, 13, of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 10, 2005 in Lubbock. She was a vibrant, loving, happy young lady who always had a smile. She was known as "My Princess" by her family.

Leah is survived by her parents, Stephanie Leal and Adam and Beatrice Ramirez of Lubbock; grandparents, Amy and Junior Vasquez of Lubbock; great grandmother, Paula Ramirez of Lubbock; great grandfather Rudy Ramirez of Lubbock; siblings, Amya Garcia, Amanda Ramirez, Angel Garcia, Michael Pena, Adam Ramirez, Jr. and Matthew Lee Ramirez, all of Lubbock; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Visitation will begin at Noon on Monday, March 18, 2019 with a rosary cited at 6:30 p.m. at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers and doctors for the love and attention given to Leah throughout her life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
