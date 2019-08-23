|
Lubbock- 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Lee Andrew Barnes was born February 25, 1950 in Ralls, Texas to the parentage of Floyd Barnes and Ora Whitfield. He was a graduate of Estacado High School class of 1968 and Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins Texas class of 1972. Mr. Barnes was a professional Auto Technician for most of his life until an accident forced him into retirement. He leaves to cherish his memory; 4 daughters, Tinya Louis, Lakeshia Lacy, Deanna Poindexter, and Moziah Barnes; 2 Brothers, Rufus Barnes and Eddie Bluitt; 3 Sisters, Nella Bluitt, Vickie Bluitt, and Kelly Burton; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Agape Temple. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019