Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LEE's life story with friends and family

Share LEE's life story with friends and family

LEE ANN PARADISE-FYER 61, of LUBBOCK died June 6, 2020. Services will be Graveside 12 PM on June 15, 2020 at Peaceful Garden Memorial Park . Grace Funeral and Cremation Care Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store