Lee Elton Linch


1969 - 2019
Lee Elton Linch Obituary
Lubbock- Lee Elton Linch, 50, of Lubbock, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1969 to Floyd Linch and Jo Ann Newton in Lockney, Texas. After graduating from Dunbar High School, he joined the army reserves for two years, then after marriage re-enlisted for active duty for three more years. He later became a semi-truck driver for the next thirty years, some of which he partnered with his life-long friend Sid Stephens. Although he couldn't go often, he loved to fish and attempted golf. Lee was a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his mother, Jo Ann Newton; wife, Sherry "Nikki" Linch; his sons, Aiden and Cody Linch; his sister, Elizabeth Linch; his mother-in-law, Georgia Miller; and his brother-in-law, Esley Miller.

Lee is preceded in death by his father Floyd Linch.

A visitation will begin at 2:00-7:00 pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Venue on Broadway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
