Lubbock- Lee Ester Hunter passed away at home with his family at the age of 67. He was born February 9, 1952 in Hearn, TX.
Lee worked for University Medical Center Security, Lubbock County Juvenile Center Guard, Lubbock Sheriff's Office and Lubbock Health Department nurse. He was a powerful spiritual vocalist and his presence on stage, many would say, was extraordinary and breathtaking.
Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Faye George; father, James Madison McDaniel, Jr.; brother, Kennedy Ray George; and step father, Horace J. George.
He is survived by his wife, Mable Ruth Hunter; daughters, Natasha Hunter and Jenessa Hunter; four grandchildren; three brothers; six sisters; and lots of loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the New Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sanders Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6:30-8:00 pm. He was light-hearted, kind, and very friendly to all he came in contact with.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019