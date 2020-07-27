Lubbock- Lee Lewis Beinrucker passed from this life on Thursday, July 23rd at the age of 96. Lee was born in Amarillo, Texas on October 18, 1923 to Z.C. and Rosa Turner. Her father died when she was six leaving her mother to raise six children during the depression years. In 1940 she married Billy Lewis and they enjoyed 43 years together. They raised four children, shared many friends and were very involved in their church. Lee was the consummate homemaker, always sacrificing for her family. A great cook and pie maker, she also excelled as a seamstress. In her younger years she taught Sunday school and served as a Girl Scout leader. She and Billy traveled extensively between lakes in their motorhome sharing their passion for fishing. After Billy passed away in 1983, Lee bought a smaller motorhome and joined Loners-On-Wheels travel club. There she met and later married widower Bill Hawkins, a fellow RV'er who shared her love for square dancing. After Bill passed away, she met and married Simon Beinrucker, a Canadian citizen. They bought a home in Harlingen, TX and continued to enjoy dancing and traveling. Eventually they moved to Lubbock where Simon passed away in 2003. Lee (Nana) spent her remaining years loving and spoiling her many grand, great, and great-great grandkids who were her delight. She continued to maintain her own home in Lubbock until two years ago when her health forced her to move to assisted living. As her health deteriorated, and being a woman of deep faith in Jesus, she often told us it was time to go "home". Her prayer was finally answered. We all will greatly miss her sunny disposition, her great sense of humor, and her sometimes sweet naivete. Lee was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, her husbands, son-in-law Glynn Morgan, and her youngest son, Jeff Lewis. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Morgan and son Jerry (Lyn) Lewis of Lubbock; son David (Pamela) Lewis of Canon City, CO.; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren. The family would like to express our gratitude to Teri Gardner and her staff at Wilshire On Fourth for their loving care of our mother. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited to a small family gathering but will be streamed on the Resthaven Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/resthavenlubbock/
