Lubbock- Lee Roberts, 78. Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock. He passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born in Seagraves, Texas on March 26, 1941. He graduated from Seminole High School and spent his whole life working in the oil field in the Permian Basin. He married the love of his life Barbara Caffey on November 24, 1960 in Seminole, Texas. He is survived by his wife Barbara and sister Melba Thornton, three sons Jacky Roberts and wife Diane of Georgetown, Texas, Glen Roberts and wife Angel of Brandon, Florida and Dale Roberts and wife Carmen of Seminole, Texas. He had five grandchildren, Christie Newby, Chelsea Roberts, Keith Roberts, Lauren Roberts and Brady Roberts, three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Chrystine Roberts and granddaughter Shelbee Roberts. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
