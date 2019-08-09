Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
3211 58th Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
3211 58th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Boyett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland Crockett Boyett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland Crockett Boyett Obituary
Lubbock- Leland Crockett Boyett passed away August 6, 2019. A viewing for friends and family is scheduled from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., August 10, 2019, followed by a celebration of Leland's life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3211 58th Street. Graveside services will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Leland's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now