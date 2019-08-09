|
|
Lubbock- Leland Crockett Boyett passed away August 6, 2019. A viewing for friends and family is scheduled from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., August 10, 2019, followed by a celebration of Leland's life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3211 58th Street. Graveside services will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Leland's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019