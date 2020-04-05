|
Lubbock- Lena Graumann went home to be with the Lord April 1, 2020. She was born April 14, 1940 in Gomez, Texas to Alonzo and Susie Sellers. She married Leroy Graumann February 9, 1974. Lena worked as an LVN for Highland Medical and Covenant Medical Center, then later ran a stay-at-home daycare. She loved the children she took care of greatly. She was a prayer warrior and loved God with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother E.W., and loving husband. Those left to cherish her memory are sister, Nellie Estes; son Leroy Graumann and wife Vickie, daughter Tonie Garrett and husband Chris, son Alonzo Graumann and wife Leah; 17 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation at this time. Unfortunately, due to circumstance the service must be small. We will have a life celebration later. She will be laid to rest at Peaceful Gardens on April 6, 2020 at 2:00pm. The family asks in lieu of flowers to send donations to Covenant Life Fellowship at paypal.me/covenantway.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020