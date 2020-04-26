Home

Lenda Marie (Landers) Tarlton Obituary
Hudson- Lenda Marie (Landers) Tarlton, 78, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at UMass Hospital University Campus in Worcester, Massachusetts.

She is survived by her two children, Tambre Knox and her husband Robert of Hudson, and James Treg Tarlton of New Mexico; her grandson Kelson Andrew Knox of Hudson; her brother Nick Landers of New Mexico and her sister, Tina Clark of Texas. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Landers.

She was born in Oklahoma, daughter of the late Henry and Mary Ardis (Bilyeu) Landers.

Ms. Tarlton was a school teacher for many years, retiring to raise her family. She was self employed, running Lendat Fashions, where she designed for many pageants and theatrical and special occasions.

She received her bachelor's degree in teaching from Texas Tech University. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. She was also a member of the Embroidery Guild and Quilter's Guild in Lubbock, Texas. She was a member of Westmont Christian Church where she sang in the choir for many years with her daughter.

She loved to write, sew, paint and to tell stories. She was a passionate advocate for children and social justice. She was full of hope and joy, and had an infectious laugh.

Services will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford, Massachusetts is assisting with the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
