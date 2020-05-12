|
|
Lubbock- Lenora Clyde (Ferrell) Stone was born February 13, 1932 in El Paso, Texas to Thurman Clinton (TC) and Margie (Ownby) Ferrell. She passed from this life on May 7, 2020 at the age of 88, after a long fight with Alzheimer's while living at Bender Terrace Nursing Home.
She loved God, Jesus, her husband, and her children. She had been married 69.5 years to the love of her life, Olga O. Stone, at the time of her passing. She loved painting and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, TC & Margie Ferrell; and a sister Vera Bouteller.
She is survived by her husband Olga Oklahoma Stone; her sons, Terry and wife Patricia (Patty) Stone, Ronnie Stone; daughters, (Margie) Teresa Stone all of Lubbock, and (Stephanie) Diane and husband Frank Kulcsar of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada; six grandchildren, Katrease (Katy) and husband Steve Esquivel, Luke and wife Rebecca Stone, Stefen and wife Jennifer Stone, Corrine and husband Tim Janzen, Brandy Kulscar, and Keeley Kulesar; nine great-grandchildren, Taryn and Aiden Esquivel, Emma, Caroline, and Ansley Stone, Layla Stone, Leonard and Gideon Janzen, and Tequila Kulcsar; and a brother, Johnny Ferrell.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park.
We appreciate the four years of care by Bender Terrace Nursing Home and the recent care by (Accolade) Texas Home Hospice Care. You have shown great care and love for others with your service to our Mother and family.
Memorials may be made to either the or Alzheimer Foundation through their websites.
Please visit www.resthavenfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020