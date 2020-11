Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lenora's life story with friends and family

Share Lenora's life story with friends and family

Littlefield- Lenora H. Amalla of Littlefield died November 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Anton. Burial will be at the City of Anton Cemetery with Fr. Ernesto Lopez officiating. Music by Joe Flores. Under the care of Head Duarte Funeral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store