Lubbock- 70 passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Morton Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Leo was born to Jessie and Bonnie Johnson on June 15, 1940. He worked for the City of Morton for 25 years. Leo leaves to cherish his memory; three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Baldwin, Bonnie Blake, and Nedra Johnson; eight sons, Samuel (Angie) Johnson, James (Patsy) Johnson,, Bruce Johnson, Rickey Johnson, Kenneth (Shuronda) Johnson, Kendrick Johnson, Calvin Johnson, and Kenneth Hall; one brother, N. H. Johnson; fifteen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.