Leo Johnson
1940 - 2020
Lubbock- 70 passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Morton Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Leo was born to Jessie and Bonnie Johnson on June 15, 1940. He worked for the City of Morton for 25 years. Leo leaves to cherish his memory; three daughters, Brenda (Michael) Baldwin, Bonnie Blake, and Nedra Johnson; eight sons, Samuel (Angie) Johnson, James (Patsy) Johnson,, Bruce Johnson, Rickey Johnson, Kenneth (Shuronda) Johnson, Kendrick Johnson, Calvin Johnson, and Kenneth Hall; one brother, N. H. Johnson; fifteen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Morton Cemetery
November 13, 2020
To the Johnson family and love ones we are praying for you take care.
Judy Reynolds
Family
November 13, 2020
May God give the family love,hope, and faith .Love the Ford Family.
Judy Reynolds
Family
