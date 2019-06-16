|
Lubbock- Dr. Leon Crouch, of Lubbock, Texas died June 10, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in Trenton, Texas on November 28, 1928. After graduating from Sherman High School he enlisted in the US Marines. He attended West Texas State University where he married Peggy on February 8, 1953. He graduated there with a BS, an MA from Harding Graduate School, a DMin from Luther Rice Seminary, and a ThD from Trinity Seminary. He was a minister of the Church of Christ in Minot, North Dakota and Leachville, Arkansas. He taught at Texas Tech University Bible Chair, and was a missionary to Liverpool and London, England where he also taught and directed the Wembley Bible School. He retired from Lubbock Christian University in 1997. Leon wrote and published several books as well as receiving honors for his outstanding works. He was survived by one brother, 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Services will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Green Lawn Church of Christ. There will be a visitation at Resthaven Funeral Home Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Leon Crouch scholarship fund at Lubbock Christian University.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019