Lubbock- Leon Curry, 81, a loving father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Leon was born in Marlin, TX on December 23, 1938. He relocated to Lubbock in his early childhood. He attended Dunbar High School and worked for Lubbock Manufacturing as a Welder/Foreman for the majority of his career and was self-employed as a Landscaper for many years.



Leon married his High School sweetheart, Lucille "Mickey" Austin. Leon and Lucille were married for 23 years until she preceded in him in death in 1983. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, daughter Pamela Curry, daughter Gaylon Curry (Eddie Maden), son Jerome Curry, granddaughter Shae Maden, four brothers, Arthur Curry Jr., Ossie Curry, Charles Curry (Irma), Algie Curry (Joyce), and Johh Hickman (Eula), five sisters Emma Hall, Kathleen Curry, Joann Sanders, Patricia Curry, Vera Curry, and host of nieces and nephews.



Leon was a faithful soldier of the Lord. He was a member of Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be provided by Ossie Curry Funeral Home. Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 6111 19th St. Lubbock, TX 79407 at 12:00 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store