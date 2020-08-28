1/1
Leon Curry
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Leon Curry, 81, a loving father and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Leon was born in Marlin, TX on December 23, 1938. He relocated to Lubbock in his early childhood. He attended Dunbar High School and worked for Lubbock Manufacturing as a Welder/Foreman for the majority of his career and was self-employed as a Landscaper for many years.

Leon married his High School sweetheart, Lucille "Mickey" Austin. Leon and Lucille were married for 23 years until she preceded in him in death in 1983. Those left to cherish his memories are his children, daughter Pamela Curry, daughter Gaylon Curry (Eddie Maden), son Jerome Curry, granddaughter Shae Maden, four brothers, Arthur Curry Jr., Ossie Curry, Charles Curry (Irma), Algie Curry (Joyce), and Johh Hickman (Eula), five sisters Emma Hall, Kathleen Curry, Joann Sanders, Patricia Curry, Vera Curry, and host of nieces and nephews.

Leon was a faithful soldier of the Lord. He was a member of Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be provided by Ossie Curry Funeral Home. Services will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 6111 19th St. Lubbock, TX 79407 at 12:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
(806) 765-6711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved