Floydada, Texas- Leon Williams passed away peacefully in Lubbock, TX on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Services for Leon, 80, of Floydada, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25th at Carr's Chapel Church for family members only with Rance Young officiating. Burial will be at Carr's Chapel Cemetery at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday and Monday, August 23rd and 24th from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. He was born May 22, 1940, in Lockney, Texas, to the late Lilbert Elmer Williams (Aug 13, 1982) and Leslie Blanche (Gary) Williams (Jun 6, 2001). Leon is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn in 2015, his sister, Loene Nelson in 2018, and both of his parents. Leon worked for the State Highway Department in Floydada for a few years before becoming a farmer in Floyd and Hale Counties. He was a dedicated farmer and loved what he did. He farmed for 36 years. Leon was also a passionate collector of classic cars and enjoyed showing his cars in classic car shows and parades. Leon is survived by his dog, Goober; one son, Brent Williams and wife Tammie of Smyer, TX; two daughters, Daralyn Jiron and husband Mark of Lubbock, TX, Kimber Williams of San Diego, CA; one brother, Elmer Dean Williams and wife Martha of Floydada, TX; five grandchildren, Justin Williams, Jason Williams, Kendra Jiron, Kyla Sotelo, and Kolton Jiron. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Donations can be made to Carr's Chapel Church (5513 CR 7940, Lubbock, TX 79424) or you can donate to the Boston Terrier Rescue of North Texas, www.texasbostons.com
