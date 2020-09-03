Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Leona Quinn, 82, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM Friday,September 4, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Russell Pierce officiating.
Leona Fay Cofer, born July 29, 1938 to Henry Elijah Cofer and Callie Lee Cyrus Cofer in Wood County, TX, passed from this life to the arms of our Lord on August 30, 2020. She married Travis on September 11, 1954. They moved to Lubbock from East Texas shortly afterwards and had two children together.
Leona joined her beloved husband who passed away one month ago. She grew up working on the family farm which gave her a strong work ethic. She was an accomplished cook and seamstress. She is best known for the extreme love and dedication she showed her family. She had a sharp wit and memory, acting as the family historian. She will be thought of often and missed dearly.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Travis, her father, mother, siblings Hershel, Wayne and Neva Nell. She is survived by son David Quinn, daughter Vicki Quinn-Williams and grandsons Chris and Nicholas Williams, granddaughters Kelsey Hendricks and Kaley Perry. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the South Plains Food Bank or charity of your choice
.