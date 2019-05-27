Lubbock- Leona Gertrude Crocker passed away May 24, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, today, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years with graveside services at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Terry County Memorial Park, Brownfield. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Gertrude's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Gertrude was born January 8, 1929 in Tipton, OK to L.A. Brock and Bertha Dill. She moved with her family to Terry County, TX when she was 5 years old. She attended the Scudday School, then Union School where she graduated in 1946. She attended Tarleton State University the following year. She met Bill Crocker and they married October 4, 1947.



Gertrude had worked at several businesses in Brownfield as a bookkeeper and then for Noble Insurance Agency. When she and Bill moved to Lubbock in 1968, she continued to work in Brownfield for a short period of time then took a job with and personal lines insurance. She continued with several different insurance agencies retiring from Republic, Hogg Robbins Agency as underwriter of bonds. Most recently, she was a residence at Brookdale Remington Park for several years. Gertrude was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church since 1968.



Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Brenda Lathan of Copperas Cove, TX and Bonny Green (Tommy) of Oklahoma City, OK.; three grandchildren, Rebecca Jefferson (Kevin) of Seagraves, TX, Kyle Black (Lindsay) of Copperas Cove, TX and Mandy Green of Oklahoma City, OK; step-granddaughter, Chandra Pimentel (Edward) of Hutto; three great-grandchildren Jarek Black and fiance Sela of Lubbock, Keaton Black of Copperas Cove and Kelbie Black of Copperas Cove; two step great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Wheeler (Cody) and Andrew Vaughan both of Hutto, TX.; a sister, Barbara Pack and a brother, John Brock (Martha) both of Stephenville, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2019