|
|
Lubbock- Graveside services for Leona Lewis, 99, of Lubbock will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5 at Forest Park-Lawndale in Houston. She died in the early morning of July 31, 2019, at Wedgewood South assisted living center.
She was born on February 18, 1920, in Crowley, LA. Her family moved to Galveston when she was 3 and her family then moved to Houston in 1927, where she attended Lanier Junior High and San Jacinto High School. She married O. D. Lewis on May 17, 1940, in Houston, TX. Leona and O.D. ended up settling in a new, post-WWII neighborhood known as West University. There they met many lifelong friends as did their children.
Early in her adult life, she was a homemaker and spent much of her life after that as a nursing home administrator and bookkeeper.
She was an avid reader and seldom spent much of any day without a book in her hand.
Survivors include her children, Diane Alexander in Lubbock, TX and David Lewis and wife Larraine in Plano, TX; grandchildren, Eric Alexander, Brian Alexander, Laura Lewis, Andrew Lewis and wife Monica and Katy Williams and husband Shamar; great-grandchildren, Lane Lewis, Adela and Ava Lewis and Kadyn Lewis and Grayson Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude J. and Beatrice Sarver; husband, O.D. Lewis, and sisters, Helen Brown, Carol Courtade and Lillian Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any local charity of choice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019