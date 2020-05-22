Home

Hammons Funeral Home - Littlefield
503 E. 5th St.
Littlefield, TX 79339
806-385-5121
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Hammons Funeral Home - Littlefield
503 E. 5th St.
Littlefield, TX 79339
Service
Following Services
Anton Cemetery.
Leona (Copeland) Lewis


1922 - 2020
Leona (Copeland) Lewis Obituary
Anton- Leona Lewis, age 98, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hammons Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Anton Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hammons Funeral Home.

Leona was born on March 28, 1922 to Noah Seguard and Ruby Stella (Johnson) Copeland in Meadow, Texas. She married Ralph Lewis on March 16, 1950 in Lubbock. They lived near Hollis, OK, when they first married, then moved to the Anton area in 1954. Leona enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Church of Christ of Anton.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, one brother, and seven sisters, including two which died as infants.

She is survived by her son, Darryl Gene, and his wife Jeanette of Huber Heights, Ohio, and one sister, Glaytus Wyly of Hereford, TX.

She is also survived by six grandchildren: Gina Diaz, Timothy Lewis, Shelby Turner-Sanchez, Stacy Davis, Rebecca Davis, Nicky Storer; and by 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at hammonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020
