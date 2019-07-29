Home

Leonard Dube Obituary
Wilson- Leonard Dube, 90, of Wilson, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wilson. Burial will follow in Green Memorial Park in Wilson. Arrangements are by Englunds Funeral Service of Slaton.

Leonard was born October 29, 1928 in Giddings to Oswald and Lina Dube. He attended parochial school in Thorndale County and Manheim. He helped build Rice Stadium before joining the Army. He moved to Wilson in 1943 with his family and has been farming ever since, except 1950-1952, in which he was serving in the Army as an Airborne Ranger. He then returned to Wilson and started his own farming operation. Leonard retired in 2000, and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving on several boards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edward Dube; and his sisters, Lorine Talkmitt, Laverne Austin, Janet Hunger and Vernell Nelson.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Janice of Wilson; his son, Bruce Lehman of Tahoka; his daughter, Lisa Meeks and husband, Ricky of Tahoka; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Curry Lehman and Shelby Altman; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Monday, at Englunds Funeral Home in Slaton.

The family suggest memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1611 16th, Wilson, Texas, 79381.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 29 to July 30, 2019
