|
|
Lubbock- 93, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. He was born April 19, 1926 in Roanoke, Virginia to Samuel Saunders, Sr. and Nellie Grace (Moore) Saunders. He enlisted in the US Navy and served during WW II as Seaman First Class V6 USNR SV and received an honorable discharge. He participated in the Marched on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and was very proud to witness in the advancement of people of color during the movement from segregation to integration. He continued being a hard working participant against injustices for all people regardless of race, color, or creed. He served on many committees in Baltimore City, State of Maryland, and on the national levels: NAACP, AARP, BCCPTA, Hanlon Improvement Association, Coppin State College Institute on Human Relations and Inter group Education and NW Police Council. Leonard leaves to mourn his son-in-law and caregiver, James Pritchett, his daughter, Cheryl; a host of other relatives and friends
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020