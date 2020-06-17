Lubbock- Leonard S. Ramirez, 74 of Lubbock went to be with his heavenly father and love of his life, Emelia, Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born November 6, 1945 to Jose and Maria (Sepulveda) Ramirez in Lubbock. Leonard married Emelia (Casares) Ramirez September 29, 1970 in Acuff, Texas. Leonard loved his family and was a very hard worker. He worked as a welder for Action Trailer for 20 years and for Texas Tech as a groundskeeper before retiring in February 2012. Leonard was a man of God, he enjoyed reading the bible and would share the gospel with everyone. He was a true Christian.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Julie and husband Alex Longoria, Amy and husband Jesse Gonzalez, Vicki and husband Tony Contreras, Rick and wife Rosa Ramirez, Abel and wife Lacy Ramirez all of Lubbock; and thirteen grandchildren; brother, Joe Ramirez of Lubbock; sisters, Guadalupe Ramirez, Margie Ramirez both of Lubbock, and Juana Ponce of San Antonio.He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Emelia on November 15, 2018; his parents; one grandson, Alejandro Longoria III in 2000; two brothers, Ramon and Jesse Ramirez.A visitation will be from noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway with burial to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.