Lubbock- Leonela Zarazua, 83, beloved Mother and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on February 20, 2019. She entered this world on January 17, 1936 in San Saba, Texas, born to Juan and Andrea Perez. She is survived by her husband, Felix Zarazua of Lubbock; Helen Zaragoza and husband, Javier of Tomball; Sally Arredondo and husband, Gilbert of Lubbock; son-in-law, Ricardo Canales of Lubbock; son-in-law, Frank Olivares of Lubbock; brother, Sesario Perez of California; and sister, Heladia Garcia of Oregon; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Leonela served in St. Elizabeth Women's Organization. She was an avid volunteer in preparing and serving meals for families in bereavement. She also enjoyed fundraising for St. Elizabeth using her cake baking skills. Leonela enjoyed meeting new people and she loved making people feel like family. She knew no strangers and it was always her custom to feed anyone who visited her home. Her gifting as a great cook was known by everyone in her life. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother gave her an unspeakable joy. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends. A Rosary will be held Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Guajardo Funeral Chapels. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Elizabeth University Parish. Interment will follow in the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019