|
|
Mt. Vernon, Texas- Lera Dell Logan, 87, of Mt. Vernon, Texas passed away in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a brave fight with kidney cancer.
Lera was born on January 8, 1933 to William Odell Cherry and Mary Edith Childress Cherry in Bellevue, Texas at the home of her maternal grandmother. She lived her first 3 years of life in McAdoo, Texas and moved to Bovina, Texas in 1936. She attended Bovina schools until her graduation in 1949. Her family then moved to Lorenzo and Lera started her college education at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, graduating in 1953 with a Bachelors of Education. She taught two years in Lubbock elementary schools. In 1955, Lera married Roland Lay Westerman and lived in the Robertson, TX community, where they farmed, raised cattle and had a crop dusting service. Lera earned her pilot's license, just in case she needed to land the plane! Lera and Roland had 4 children, Jana, Rex, Cheryl and Clifford. Roland died in Colorado in 1964 and the family moved to Lorenzo. In 1969, Lera married James A Logan of Ralls, Texas and the family expanded with the addition of Kathleen Elizabeth (Beth) and William Bradley. In 1972, the family moved to Ralls where she assisted James in the car dealership he owned until his death in 1991. Lera moved to Mt Vernon Texas in May 2007.
In her life, Lera was actively involved with her children's and grandchildren's church and school activities, as well being a church secretary and hospital volunteer in Lubbock and Mt. Pleasant. She was proud to be a volunteer at the Old Fire Station Museum where the Don Meredith Exhibit is located. In 2009, she was commissioned as a Stephen Minister. She was also a volunteer for the Northeast Chapter of the Red Cross in Franklin County. Lera was an avid Texas Tech Red Raider and her wardrobe was a constant reminder of that support. Lera was known for her constant smile and brilliant blue eyes. Her kindness to all led to her popularity among all ages.
She is survived by her children, Jana and Dan Auringer of Scroggins, TX; Rex and Jen Westerman of Haslet, TX; Cheryl and Dan Rankin of Granbury, TX; Cliff Westerman of Burleson, TX; Beth Hudgens of Lubbock, TX; and Brad and Martha Logan of Cottonwood Shores, TX. Her grandchildren, Bobby Hudgens; Jeremy Hudgens; Ian Logan; Daniel Rankin; Rayvun Marsh; Dana Gonzales; Paige Taylor; Alyssa Auringer; Jay Rankin; Zachary Auringer; Annie Westerman; and Molly Westerman. And great-grandchildren, Richard Vallejos; Devon Gonzales; Audrey Taylor and Andrea Gonzales. One more great grandbaby Taylor will arrive in June. Her surviving siblings are Mary and Jerry Peckinpaugh of Clovis, NM; Patricia and Walter Brown of Lorenzo, TX; Linda Blansitt of Austin, TX; and Atwood and Carolyn Cherry of Georgetown, TX.
At this current time, services are pending until such time family and friends can gather to celebrate this wonderful woman's life.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020