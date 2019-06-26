Lubbock- Elwin Leroy Griffith passed away June 23, 2019. He was born on October 23, 1928 to the late Lloyd and Ollie (Nevil) Griffith in Blue Ridge, TX. He was raised in Garland and attended Garland High School. He joined the US Army and served in the 1st Infantry Division from 1947-1951. He saw combat duty during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He married Billie June Curtis on September 8, 1951 in Dallas. He worked at Ford Motor Company for 22 years. He operated an Exxon gas station for 10 years. He finished his work career with Snyder General Corporation in Hutchins where he was foreman of the paint department. He retired to Princeton and built his dream home on Lake Lavon. He served as deacon at First Baptist Church Branch for many years. He was most proud of his achievement of 32nd degree Mason and his Shrine membership.



Leroy is survived by his wife, Billie June Griffith; son, Tim Griffith and wife, Mandy of Lompoc, CA; daughter, Lisa Burgess and husband, Brett of Lubbock; grandchildren, Melissa Blackwell and husband, Bryan; Michele Alexander and husband, Zeb; Melanie Smith and husband, Taylor; Melinda Meyers and husband, Cole; and Will Griffith; great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb and Jonah Alexander, Brady and Lila Blackwell, and Ava Smith; and his loving care giver, Rosa Martinez.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lloyd Howell Griffith, Jr.; sister, Gladys Craig and a grandchild, Kyle Ashton Griffith.



A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m., today, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 90 years at 3 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Restland Cemetery, Dallas. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Leroy's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019