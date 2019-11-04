Home

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Baptist Church
LeRoy Lewis Obituary
Lubbock- LeRoy Lewis was born on a farm in Jasper County, Missouri to the late Emmitt and Orda Lewis. He served as Staff Sergeant in US Army from 1945-1947, in Berlin, Germany. He and his brother James moved to Texas in July, 1950, driving there in a Model A Ford car. LeRoy met the love of his life, Rogene Thomas at the Hi-De-Ho and they were married in 1952. He was a natural artist and Craftsman. One of his first jobs in Lubbock was in building the First United Methodist Church, installing the beautiful wood carving and rose window in the sanctuary. He was in charge of constructing many large buildings, including buildings on the Texas Tech campus, and the Methodist Hospital. LeRoy flew on the 1st Honor Flight out of Lubbock, it was one of his greatest joys. When he returned he started a coffee club, they named the "The Old Gizzers," who still meet today. LeRoy truly was a man from the greatest generation. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rogene, children Vicki and Danny, 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and siblings, Verna Sadler, Fern Smith and James Lewis. He was preceded in death by a daughter Pam. Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of life services will be held on Tuesday , November 5, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church at 2 pm with interment with military honors to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
