Lubbock- 88, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lesley was born on December 12, 1931, in Troup, TX to Jim and Illa Green. Lesley loved fishing. He is survived by three sons, John (Pam) Green, Lesley (Jewell) Green, and Ricky (Kelly) Green; four daughters, Carolyn (Don) Wallace, Bobbie (Korbet) Cole, Donna (Clinton) Armstead, and Edith (Willie Ray) Dykes; twenty-one grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, four great, great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.