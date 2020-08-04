1/1
Lesley Luther Green
1931 - 2020
Lubbock- 88, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Lesley was born on December 12, 1931, in Troup, TX to Jim and Illa Green. Lesley loved fishing. He is survived by three sons, John (Pam) Green, Lesley (Jewell) Green, and Ricky (Kelly) Green; four daughters, Carolyn (Don) Wallace, Bobbie (Korbet) Cole, Donna (Clinton) Armstead, and Edith (Willie Ray) Dykes; twenty-one grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren, four great, great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 3, 2020
Donna, Edith, Ricky, Lesley and Johnny,

I am so sorry to hear of your dad's passing. I have so many memories of him (fishing) and each and everyone of you. My prayers will be with each of you throughout the days ahead. The days will be hard but know God will guide you through.

Love,
Lisa
LISA SHOBE
Friend
