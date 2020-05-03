|
|
Lubbock- Lesley Reiko Goto, 46, of Lubbock passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Lubbock. Lesley was born on August 5, 1973 in Honolulu, HI to Alan Tadashi Goto and Patsy Aiko Urata Goto. She was raised in Honolulu and moved to Lubbock in 2001. She married Jimmy Vasquez on April 10, 2015 in Lubbock. She had worked for Stripes as a manager and as a housekeeper for Pete and Lory Chavez. She worked all the time and did it for her children. She was joyful, friendly, and loved spending time with her family. She was so helpful to many and always gave to help them. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Vasquez of Lubbock, 3 children, Ethan Vasquez and Anthony Silvas of Lubbock and Sabryna Silvas of Tuscon, AZ, father, Alan Goto of Honolulu, HI, sister, Kiana "Tammy" and Tommy Vasquez of Tuscon, AZ, and 1 grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Andrea Silvas, mother, Patsy Goto, brother, Ryan Goto, and nephew, Seth R. Perez.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020